Sean Payton Reportedly Interested In 2 NFL Jobs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

If Sean Payton wants to return to coaching, there will be plenty of teams interested in acquiring his services. ESPN's Dan Graziano confirmed that belief on Wednesday.

Graziano said the Carolina Panthers could "throw a pile of money" at Payton. That would be a home-run hire for a franchise that fired Matt Rhule earlier this year.

That being said, it doesn't sound like Payton will make a return to the NFC South.

According to Graziano, the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers are two teams that Payton is being connected to.

"I'd like to stop here for a second and talk about Payton, because I think just about every team with an opening will want to talk to him," Graziano wrote. "Carolina, for example, would probably love a chance to throw a pile of money at Payton. But my sense is that he'll be picky and will look for a spot where the QB situation is solid, first and foremost. That's why I think a lot of people are connecting him with a potential Chargers opening. People would line up to coach Justin Herbert if that job came open. If not there, I've been told to watch Arizona as a potential Payton destination (again, assuming there's an opening there)."

The Cardinals recently signed Kliff Kingsbury to a long-term deal. Moving on from him this soon would signal a massive culture shift in Arizona.

As for the Chargers, it seems like the writing is on the wall for Brandon Staley. Landing an elite coach like Payton to mentor Justin Herbert may be too appealing of an opportunity to pass up.

The New Orleans Saints would need to agree to a trade involving Payton this offseason.