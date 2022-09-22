Sean Payton Reveals He Was Jealous Of Ex-NFL Coach

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Sean Payton is watching NFL action from afar after stepping down as the New Orleans Saints head coach.

It didn't take him long to wish he was back on the sideline.

On Monday, Payton told Colin Cowherd that he wished he was a part of the Week 2 game between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bruce Arians, another recently retired coach, added to Payton's envy by attending the game with a much better view than from the press box.

"Yesterday was the first day after I’ve retired that I had FOMO," Payton said. "I honestly was missing out. It bothered me that I wasn’t a part of that. I saw Bruce on the sidelines, bless his heart. I’m thinking, ‘B.A.’s close to the action.'"

Payton got engaged watching the "hard-fought game" between the NFC South rivals. Points were at a premium, with the teams tied at 3-3 entering the fourth quarter.

Following an altercation that led to ejections for Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore, Tampa Bay pulled away to secure a 20-10 win on the road.

"Yesterday was the day where I just was jealous of everyone else that was there.”

Is Payton getting the itch to coach again? The FOX Sports analyst didn't rule out the possibility when appearing on the NewOrleans.Football Podcast this week.

"I really enjoy what I'm doing right now, more maybe than I thought," Payton said. "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested."

Given his current FOX role, it might be harder for Payton to arrange a sideline guest appearance like Arians finagled last Sunday. But the former Buccaneers coach received a warning from the NFL after standing in the white stripe area reserved for players, coaches, and officials during the altercation involving Evans and Lattimore.