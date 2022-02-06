Shannon Sharpe Blasts “Embarrassing” Pro Bowl Display

NFL fans aren’t the only ones absolutely roasting the Pro Bowl for the lack of effort in Las Vegas today. Hall of Fame tight end and FOX Sports personality Shannon Sharpe is annoyed by it too.

Taking to Twitter during the Pro Bowl game, Sharpe admonished the players for not tackling. He pointed out that he played in the Pro Bowl multiple times but never saw a more “embarrassing” effort than this.

“R they not tackling anymore in the Pro Bowl? I’m sorry but this isn’t football. I’ve played in this gm numerous times and I LOVE the NFL, but this is embarrassing,” Sharpe wrote.

Sharpe is in good company. The Pro Bowl has been trending on Twitter for almost exclusively negative reasons since it kicked off.

In just over 20 minutes, Sharpe has over 4,000 likes, several hundred comments and nearly 1,000 retweets.

It’s not just Shannon Sharpe and the fans taking aim at the Pro Bowl today. Active NFL players like JJ Watt and other NFL legends like Deion Sanders are giving the NFL all-star game a piece of their minds too.

The NFL has made a lot of changes over the years. Recently it has become a testing ground for new rules – some of which have been implemented in the regular season or are on the verge of being implemented.

But for the most part, it’s a glorified scrimmage. And people are getting sick and tired of it being as low effort as we’re seeing today.