Shannon Sharpe Criticized For Controversial Remark: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Shannon Sharpe attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Fox Sports 1 personality Shannon Sharpe is facing some criticism for a word he used to describe Aaron Rodgers.

The former NFL star called the Green Bay Packers quarterback a "prick" for his interview with Joe Rogan, in which he detailed his decision to not get vaccinated and tell the media he'd been "immunized."

Pat McAfee, who has Rodgers on his show during the NFL season, shared his reaction.

Some NFL fans aren't happy.

"Shannon Sharpe is hysterical. He called Aaron Rodgers a “Horrible Person” and a “Prick”. These dudes on these terrible TV shows have some f----- balls," one fan wrote.

"Shannon Sharpe doesn't have any room to be calling someone else a prick," one fan added.

Not everyone disliked it, though.

"Shannon Sharpe just called Aaron Rodgers a prick on national television 😂😂😂😂😂," one fan added.

"Damn Shannon Sharpe called Aaron Rodgers a prick. It’s true but man," one fan added.

Should Sharpe apologize?