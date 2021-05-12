Shaquil Barrett Picks Between Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

Earlier this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed one of the most important pieces of the team’s run to a Super Bowl: Shaq Barrett.

The star pass rusher inked a four-year, $68 million deal that keeps him in Tampa through the 2024 season. After winning his second Super Bowl, Barrett was asked a difficult question.

In a podcast with former NFL star Aqib Talib, Barrett was asked which quarterback he would choose if the wanted to win his third Super Bowl: Tom Brady, with whom he won No. 2, or Peyton Manning, whom with he won with the Denver Broncos.

He’s rolling with Brady.

“You gotta go with TB12, man,” Barrett said. “If anybody doubting TB12, y’all crazy man. He go year in and year out no matter what weapons he got or what weapons he don’t have.”

Tom Brady or Peyton Manning?

Barrett opened up on why he thinks Brady is the right choice.

“It’s just him and like his leadership and the winning ways he brought to our organization,” he said. “We had a pretty good team already, but we were missing one of the most important pieces, which was the quarterback. So he came there, just showing love to our locker room and talking to everybody. So yeah, TB12, it ain’t no doubt.”

It’s tough to pick against Brady, who is the most decorated football player in NFL history with seven rings.