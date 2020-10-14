Peyton Manning has been out of the NFL for five years, but the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback appears to be keeping himself in shape.

Recently, Peyton went on vacation with his family. TMZ was there, capturing the future Hall of Famer hanging out and leisurely throwing passes on the beach.

Photos of Manning on the beach are going viral today–and with good reason. The 44-year-old is looking pretty trim and fit.

Is Peyton the only Manning brother with…abs? We know Eli doesn’t have them. Not sure about Cooper though.

Peyton Manning Has a 6-Pack?! QB Flexes Impressive Physique On Beach Vacayhttps://t.co/cEmmo7s6bc — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 14, 2020

During his playing career, which ended following the 2015 season, Peyton Manning was listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds.

It’s tough to say for certain based off pictures, but we’d guess he’s slimmed down a little from his playing weight.

Good for Peyton. He looks like he’s enjoying retirement, and we don’t blame him.