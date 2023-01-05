SI Swimsuit Model Reveals How NFL Star Asked Her Out

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Vita Sikordina, Hyunjoo Hwang , Jasmine Sanders, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Brooks Nader, Christie Valdiserri, Camille Kostek, Djaniel Carter, Miki Hamano and Kathy Jacobs pose during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week At W South Beach - Front Row/Backstage at WET poolside lounge at W South Beach on July 14, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue veteran Camille Kostek and former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski have been dating for several years now.

But when they first got together, they were actually breaking team rules.

Kostek, then a New England Patriots cheerleader, wasn't supposed to date a player. So, Gronkowski had to ask her out in a sneaky way.

“We were at a charity event in 2013 in November, and he put his number on a cheerleader poster I was signing that day,” Kostek explained during Miami Swim Week 2022. “We were at Goodwill putting turkey baskets together for the less fortunate. I was doing the appearance for the cheerleaders. He was there for the football players.”

Gronk ended up getting some help, as well.

“Jermaine Wiggins, an alumni player brought this poster over and said, ‘Just take this; Rob has his number on there,’” Kostek continued. “I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s kind of crazy. I’m never gonna call him or else I’ll get fired from the team.’ But then I called him, and I had to keep it a secret for like, two years. Fun fact.”

Breaking the rules was clearly worth it for these two.