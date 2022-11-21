Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Laura Okmin looks on from the sideline during a National Football League game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers defeated the Steelers 27-24. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game.

The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.

Okmin revealed why.

"Being honest… when interviewing @Lj_era8 I try to make my questions quick just so I can get to the end. I live for the, “thank you, miss Laura.”☺️ Great quarterback and simply a lovely person," she admitted.

That's pretty cool to hear.

Lamar Jackson is an easy quarterback to root for, especially when you hear stories like that one.

The Ravens improved to 7-3 on the year with Sunday's win over the Panthers.