Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game.
The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon.
Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
Okmin revealed why.
"Being honest… when interviewing @Lj_era8 I try to make my questions quick just so I can get to the end. I live for the, “thank you, miss Laura.”☺️ Great quarterback and simply a lovely person," she admitted.
That's pretty cool to hear.
Lamar Jackson is an easy quarterback to root for, especially when you hear stories like that one.
The Ravens improved to 7-3 on the year with Sunday's win over the Panthers.