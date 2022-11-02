Look: Sister Of Former NFL Coach Heartbroken By Death

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the stadium before the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints game on September 11, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Adam Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, passed away on Monday. His sudden death has left many in the NFL world heartbroken.

Zimmer spent 17 seasons in the NFL as an assistant coach. He helped the Bengals, Chiefs, Saints and Vikings during that span.

Zimmer's sister, Corri Zimmer White, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram regarding his death. Her post included a collage of their time together.

"I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday," she wrote. "The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don’t know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly. I’m so lost, I’m so overwhelmed, I’m so heartbroken.

"My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask. Always telling me what a good job I did and how proud he was of me. His support and love for me was SO big and I hope he knew how much I loved him. In the last year he told me countless times how he loved watching me be a mom and how proud he was of me. Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this. Lord, we need your strength now more than ever. Please don’t let us lose faith."

Zimmer was working as an offensive analyst for the Bengals this season.

The Hennepin County medical examiner will determine a cause of death for Zimmer.

Our hearts go out to the Zimmer family.