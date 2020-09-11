Skip Bayless Addresses His Controversial Comments About Dak Prescott

Just over 24 hours ago, Skip Bayless made headlines with his critique of Dak Prescott publicly sharing his battles with depression.

Earlier this week, Prescott publicly discussed his brother’s suicide for the first time. Jace Prescott was 31 when he took is own life back in April, and Dak admitted that he dealt with depression while alone in quarantine during the pandemic following his brother’s death.

Bayless openly questioned Dak’s ability to be a leader on the Cowboys while also admitting that he suffers from depression. He suggested it was a “weakness” that other teams would be able to exploit.

The hot take artist understandably received a massive amount of criticism for his comments. On Friday morning, Skip addressed the controversy he started with his asinine comments.

Instead of apologizing, though, Bayless suggested people misconstrued his comments about Prescott. Skip said he was talking about Prescott’s “pandemic depression.”

Here’s what he had to say.

Skip Bayless doesn’t apologize for his comments about Dak Prescott,says he has compassion for anyone suffering “clinical depression”, was misconstrued and was taking about Prescott’s “pandemic depressionpic.twitter.com/8sAjTyWMgz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 11, 2020

“I want to reiterate some comments I made on the show yesterday about Dak Prescott and the depression he discussed,” Bayless started. “As I have stated, I have strong compassion for anyone who has suffered clinical depression which is very real…And this is the final point, one I’m told was misconstrued by many, the only Dak depression I addressed on yesterday’s show was from an interview he tapped with Graham Bensinger.”

“Dak said that depression happened soon after the pandemic hit, early in the quarantine. I said yesterday, if Dak needed help for pandemic depression he should have sought counseling then.”

Bayless made no attempt at an apology, making it clear he doesn’t understand the hurtful nature of his comments.