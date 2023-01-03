Skip Bayless Is Getting Destroyed For Terribly Insensitive Tweet

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Everyone is worried for Damar Hamlin's health after a frightening situation took place Monday night.

Monday's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field. Medical personnel administered CPR on the 24-year-old for several minutes before taking him to the ambulance.

Of course, everyone is far too concerned for Hamlin to care about a football game.

Everyone except Skip Bayless, who questioned how the league could postpone "a game of this magnitude" so late in the regular season.

Appalled onlookers told the FS1 troll to turn off his tired shtick and try being an actual human being for one night.

"You're a sick individual," ESPN's Kendrick Perkins responded.

"You're DESPICABLE!!!" former star wide receiver Terrell Owens wrote. "I hope to God you LOSE YOUR JOB for this tweet!!!"

"Wtf is wrong with you @RealSkipBayless?!" former safety Su'a Cravens said. "You think a damn game matters that much?! No way you're this dense to believe this was an appropriate tweet as we sit awaiting to hear an update on this man's health! Heartless bruh."

"We all get that your television career has been an act for a paycheck. The fact you can't just turn it off for one damn night is a disgrace," USA Today's Dan Wolken said.

Bayless later apologized for the tweet without fully acknowledging his tone-deaf comments.

"Nothing is more important than that young man's health," he wrote. "That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood, but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to."

The NFL officially postponed the game for Monday night. It's unclear how the league will proceed, but that's not particularly important right now.

Hamlin is in critical condition after being intubated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Our thoughts go out to him