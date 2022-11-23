Skip Bayless: NFL Teams Should "Beg" 1 Person To Coach Their Team

Cold Pizza host Skip Bayless on the ESPN set in Miami, Florida on February 1, 2007. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Deion Sanders frequently comes up as a candidate for college football coaching jobs, but Skip Bayless believes the Jackson State head coach would excel in the NFL.

During Wednesday's Undisputed, Bayless said he would "beg" Sanders to take the job if he owned an NFL team.

"He is the realest deal you can find," Bayless said. "He is a rare human being, on and off the football field. I believe he's a rare football coach and, this is just me, I believe he can coach professional football."

Bayless advised NFL organizations that the Hall of Famer "would change your life." However, he thinks Prime Time's recruiting skills would also uplift a major collegiate program.

Although Bayless is far from the first person to speculate about Sanders leaving Jackson State, the former cornerback hasn't expressed any desire to jump ship. The 11-0 Tigers are dominating the SWAC behind his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders may prefer to develop the HBCU program into a national juggernaut. If he took a more high-profile job, a collegiate position seems far more likely given his recruiting prowess.

Then again, the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach without any college or NFL coaching experience. By those standards, Sanders is overqualified despite never coaching in the FBS or NFL.