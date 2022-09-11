Skip Bayless Says 1 Current College Football Quarterback Is Better Than Tua Tagovailoa

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Longtime sports analyst Skip Bayless fired shots at Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this Saturday night.

Bayless has never been the biggest fan of the former Alabama star. He made his distaste for Tagovailoa clear on Twitter tonight.

Bayless thinks Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a "better Tua."

"Dillon Gabriel is a better Tua. What sweet effortless deep balls he throws," said Bayless.

Okay then.

Skip Bayless may be right one day, but there's no way Dillon Gabriel is a better quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa right now. He's played two games for a Power Five program.

Tagovailoa makes his 2022 season debut on Sunday vs. the New England Patriots.