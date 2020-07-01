Skip Bayless Named The ‘Funnest’ QB In NFL History

Randy Moss sparked an interesting debate this week with his comments about Cam Newton signing with the New England Patriots. The Hall of Famer said the Patriots will be more “fun” with Newton under center.

“I think we are really getting ready to see how fun that offense can really be,” Moss said on ESPN’s Get Up! earlier this week. “I’m not discrediting anything Tom accomplished because he accomplished some great things, but I think being able to have a guy like Cam Newton that can run the ball, they are able to spread guys out, and then being able to be that viable threat in the passing game that he can just tuck the ball and run.”

Those comments from Moss didn’t sit well with FS1 personality Skip Bayless, who has always been a huge fan of Tom Brady. As you’d expect, Bayless responded to Moss the only way he knows how.

Bayless didn’t just dismiss Moss’ comments about New England being more fun on offense now that Newton is at quarterback, he unleashed a five-minute rant as to why Brady is the “funnest” quarterback in NFL history.

“The definition of ‘fun’ is Tom Brady winning six Super Bowls with six game winning, edge-of-your-seat drives,” Bayless said on FS1’s Undisputed. “I can’t define ‘fun’ any more than that. Tom Brady has been the ‘funnest’ QB in the history of football.”

.@RealSkipBayless reacts to Randy Moss' comments about Cam having more fun with the Pats offense: "The definition of 'fun' is winning 6 Super Bowls with 6 game winning, edge-of-your-seat drives. Tom Brady has been the ‘funnest’ QB in the history of football." pic.twitter.com/CFxJ4mUfFy — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 1, 2020

The definition of fun truly comes down to whatever your preference is on the football field.

Patrick Mahomes might be viewed as the most fun quarterback in the NFL to many fans because of his arm. Other fans prefer Lamar Jackson due to his electrifying speed.

Even though Brady won’t leave fans in awe with his physical tools, his ability to always make the right play when the game is on the line is remarkable. And besides, winning is pretty fun.

Do you think Brady is the “funnest” quarterback in NFL history?