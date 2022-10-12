Skylar Thompson Reacts To Starting For Dolphins This Week

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins passes against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Skylar Thompson will make his first career NFL start in Week 6.

The Miami Dolphins have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, both of whom remain in the league's concussion protocols. That leaves the seventh-round rookie to lead them into Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

During Wednesday's press conference (h/t Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons), Thompson reflected on the path leading to this moment.

"I mean, it’s a dream come true — something that I’ve worked for my whole life," Thompson said. "But there’s a ton that goes into that. I didn’t get here just by myself, and there’s a lot of people that have contributed to help me get to where I am today... I’m very grateful for this opportunity and I’m super excited to go to work today and have this opportunity in front of me."

Thompson made his NFL debut last Sunday, replacing Bridgewater early to go 19-of-33 for 166 passing yards, an interception, and a lost fumble in a 40-17 loss to the New York Jets. This time, however, he has a week to prepare for a starting assignment.

"It helps kind of knowing,” Thompson said. "I’m a very mental, visualization person. And I like to put myself in situations before they happen and all those types of things. Just having a week of prep, being able to, most importantly, just build the continuity of the offense with the snap count, the cadences, the protections, timing of routes — all that stuff is so important to build throughout the week. For me to have a week to build that, build confidence with the guys, and build that trust and timing is going to be really important."

The Dolphins probably didn't expect to give Thompson meaningful playing time this season, especially after Tagovailoa led them to a 3-0 start. They'll now turn to the newcomer to help avoid their third straight loss this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.