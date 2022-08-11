Soldier Field Not In Great Shape: NFL World Reacts

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 16: A general view of the exterior of Soldier Field before the 2011 NFC divisional playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks on January 16, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Soldier Field has had some rough-looking grass patches over the years, but typically not this early on in the season.

However, Bears kicker Cairo Santos is already being critical of the team's field condition.

“Especially Week 1, our first game of the season,” Santos said. “I’ve seen better. It’s just what we have to deal with. The less of a problem you make it in your mind, it helps you overcome it and just go.”

Yikes.

"I don't understand why the Owner of the Bears doesn't get involved here. Good ayahuasca (I mean grass) shouldn't be that hard to grow," one fan joked.

"Put this tweet in the Twitter Hall of Fame," another fan wrote.

"Maybe they'll invest in better grass in Arlington Heights? Who's to say! Bear Down!" one fan added.

"This is WILD," one fan wrote.

Hopefully things will improve before Week 1...