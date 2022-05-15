Speculation Is Swirling About A Deshaun Watson Suspension

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

For how many games will the Cleveland Browns have star quarterback Deshaun Watson under center in 2022?

While Watson is not facing any criminal charges for his sexual misconduct allegations, he could still face punishment from the National Football League.

However, the NFL has yet to rule - or indicate - on any Watson punishment as we head into the summer. The closer we get to training camp, the more the speculation will increase.

Perhaps a punishment won't come in 2022, though. Watson has reportedly indicated that he does not plan on settling any of his civil case lawsuits.

If the cases are not settled, the NFL might not feel comfortable ruling on any punishment.

The NFL could be in a spot where they have to make a decision on Watson before his cases are settled.

Many are anticipating an eventual suspension for Watson, but for now, the speculation just continues to swirl.

Cleveland is set to open the 2022 season against Carolina.