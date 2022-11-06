Sports Fans Furious With Brett Favre, Kyrie Irving Difference

MADISON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre walks off the 10th tee box during the Celebrity Foursome at the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving got himself in hot water this month, when he shared a link to an antisemitic film and refused to walk back what he did, until basically being forced to address it by the Brooklyn Nets and the NBA.

And while Irving's apology hardly felt genuine given how long it took for him to get there, some sports fans are not happy with the difference between him and Brett Favre.

Favre is also embroiled in scandal, though the Green Bay Packers quarterback has, thus far, not apologized.

"Brett Favre didn’t issue an apology or nothing..," Darius Slay tweeted.

"KYRIE HAS APOLOGIZED OVER AND OVER AGAIN FOR A FILM THAT JEFF BEZOS AND AMAZON ARE MAKING MONEY OFF OF AND NOTHING IS HAPPENING TO THEM," another fan wrote.

"Meanwhile, Brett Favre is left unscathed after stealing millions of dollars from the poorest in the country."

Things have been pretty quiet in the Favre case as of late, at least when it pertains to media coverage.

"All this Kanye & Kyrie coverage, did Brett Favre return the money he stole from the state of Mississippi?" another fan wondered.

There are certainly differences in the Kyrie situation and the Favre situation, but it's not surprising to see fans unhappy with some of the differences.