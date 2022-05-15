Sports Illustrated Predicts Best Game Of The NFL Season

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The entire 2022 NFL schedule was released last week. Things will start with a bang for the Broncos and Seahawks.

The two teams will open the season up in Seattle on Monday Night Football in Week 1. It will be Russell Wilson's first game back in the city where he played the first 10 seasons of his career.

There are a lot of good options for the "best" game of the 2022 regular season, but Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr chose Broncos-Seahawks.

The storyline of Wilson's return, especially at a "vulnerable" time, is what makes this matchup so intriguing, Orr writes.

Wilson is as buttoned-up a personality as exists in sports. His preparation rivals that of Brady. He will no doubt take to an offense run by Nathaniel Hackett which will meld the outside zone with Wilson’s favorite concepts. Hackett is the consummate people pleaser as a coach, and seems to be overjoyed at the prospect of working with Wilson

All that said, this is a dress rehearsal live at the palace where Wilson spent the last decade of his life. There is no guarantee his reception will be a warm one, depending on how the narrative shifts between mid-May and late August. We could (and plan to) find out more about the machinations of Wilson’s divorce from Seattle and what made him so obviously unhappy all those years.

The Broncos and Seahawks will enter the 2022 season trending in different directions. Denver is aiming to be a contender in the AFC, while Seattle is rebuilding, even if they aren't coming right out and saying it.

There are definitely going to be sexier matchups between elite teams this fall, but the drama surrounding this game will make it one of the more anticipated contests of the year.