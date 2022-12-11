Sports Media World Praying For 2 Prominent Figures

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Sports broadcasters Mike Greenberg (L) and Mike Golic, hosts of ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike" show, speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 21 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 103,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Two prominent sports media members have been out with serious illnesses this week.

ESPN host Mike Greenberg took a turn for the worse this week, leading to his extended absence from the show.

The sports world has been praying for Greenberg's return.

"Unfortunately I’ve had a little setback and am going to have to miss the rest of this week. Hate being out during this incredible time for sports. Thanks to everybody carrying the ball for me, and for all the support. Enjoy the games everybody - I’ll be back as fast as I can," he announced.

"Ts & Ps to you greeny. I’ll be watching to make sure everyone else is on top of it," one fan wrote.

"Hope u feel better the show is not the same without you get well," another fan wrote.

"Get well Mike. No voice is saying they want the other guy," another fan added.

Greenberg isn't the only one seriously under the weather this week, either.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer is also out.

"You gotta be freakin (bleeping) me!!! Got me pretty bad the last 5 days but feeling much better today," he announced on social media.

The NFL World will miss him on Sunday, too.

"Great to hear you are feeling better Jay! Get well soon," one fan wrote.

"Feel better soon Jay. You’re one of the good guys in the biz and hope you’re feeling 100% soon," another fan added.

"Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Jay. I had it in August and it kicked my butt worse than the flu. Sending positive vibes your way," another fan wrote.

Hopefully we'll see both men back on the air soon.