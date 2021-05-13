Sports Media World Reacts To Monday Night Football Schedule

The NFL revealed the schedules of all 32 teams on Wednesday night, sparking another wave of excitement for the upcoming 2021 season. The league also debuted the 17 Monday Night Football match-ups that will hit ESPN this fall.

NFL fans already found out that the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders would open up the 2021 Monday night slate. The two will do battle in Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 13.

The opening MNF game is followed by a trio of division battles before the league put together some of the most intriguing match-ups of the year. The Buffalo Bills will meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 before the New Orleans Saints play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

The New York Giants have a pair of difficult road MNF games against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. The Los Angeles Rams will play two away contests against division rivals, taking on the San Fransisco 49ers in Week 10 and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14.

The Monday Night Football slate closes out with the Cleveland Browns going on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. No MNF will be played in Week 18, the final week of the regular season.

Overall, sports media members were impressed with the league’s Monday Night Football match-ups. Many of the games feature at least one elite quarterback or some interesting cross-conference pairings.

🚨 THE 2021 MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE IS HERE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/eHjN27ttc4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2021

Best MNF schedule ever. First 14 weeks — a star QB. pic.twitter.com/c8fbEk9ePy — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 13, 2021

It took $2.7 billion, but the NFL finally gave ESPN a good schedule of games for Monday Night Football. https://t.co/uHLURJhdJF — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 13, 2021

Which Monday Night Football games are you looking forward to most? 👀 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/IO7dP1LhyB — Bally Sports (@BallySports) May 13, 2021

Here’s another look at the complete Monday Night schedule:

The NFL season might still be over four months away, but it can’t come soon enough.