Sports Media World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth Son News

The son of prominent NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth has reportedly landed a big-time job.

According to a report from The New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Jac Collinsworth, who played at Notre Dame, will be calling Fighting Irish football games for NBC.

Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett will be on the call for NBC, per the report.

"Jac Collinsworth will be on play-by-play, while Jason Garrett will be the game analyst, according to sources. Garrett has also replaced Brees on “Football Night in America,” NBC’s pregame show. NBC and Brees decided to part ways after just one season. Brees could do a few more detailed Manningcast-type shows for Amazon’s Thursday night games, according to sources," the Post reports.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the decision...

"Call me crazy but I find it hard to believe the best person for the job just happened to be Cris Collinsworth’s kid," one fan wrote.

"I may have been the only person in America who watched the USFL and that team was pretty good. Happy for those two," one fan added.

"I want Collinsworth & Collinsworth Booth! I don’t think we could even tell who was talking!" one fan added on Twitter.

Notre Dame is set to open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Ohio State.