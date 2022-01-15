The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Performance Tonight

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was on the call alongside Mike Tirico for Saturday’s playoff clash between the Raiders and Bengals in Cincinnati.

Since retiring, Brees’ career in the media world has skyrocketed. He’s already calling playoff games for NBC, as he did on Saturday.

Fans didn’t appear to be all too impressed with Brees’ overall performance though. Most of the complaints centered around Brees’ lateness on several important aspects of the game.

“Love Tirico & Brees both explaining to us how they heard it & noticed it live… just decided not to mention it at all for the next 5 minutes. Very normal broadcast,” said Nick Wright of Fox Sports.

“Remember when Drew Brees was going to push out Cris Collinsworth? That seems like a bad idea,” said Bryan Curtis of The Ringer.

“ok let’s see if brees can go a series without making a reference about the saints or himself,” said KP of Niners Nation. 

“Very odd on that Burrow TD to Boyd that we did not hear anything from Drew Brees. Tirico carried everything all the way to commercial break,” said Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.

Others have enjoyed Drew Brees’ performance.

“Drew Brees sounds like he’s been in the booth for years. Tremendous job,” a fan said.

“I am loving Drew Brees in the booth. He and Romo are adding so much to the color commentary position in the NFL,” another commented.

It’ll be interesting to see if NBC keeps Drew Brees in coming years.

It doesn’t appear he’s garnered many fans since joining the media industry.

