Sports Media World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Performance Tonight

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was on the call alongside Mike Tirico for Saturday’s playoff clash between the Raiders and Bengals in Cincinnati.

Since retiring, Brees’ career in the media world has skyrocketed. He’s already calling playoff games for NBC, as he did on Saturday.

Fans didn’t appear to be all too impressed with Brees’ overall performance though. Most of the complaints centered around Brees’ lateness on several important aspects of the game.

Tirico 15 minutes later: oh wait that whistle during the Bengals TD was weird. Brees: Yeah, I definitely heard it. Seemed like people stopped. NBC ref guy: Yeah that whistle was when the ball was in the air, the TD shouldn’t have counted. Great stuff. Send them all the Emmys. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 15, 2022

“Love Tirico & Brees both explaining to us how they heard it & noticed it live… just decided not to mention it at all for the next 5 minutes. Very normal broadcast,” said Nick Wright of Fox Sports.

