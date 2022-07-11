Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN's Stunning Departure

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

A longtime, prominent figure in ESPN's coverage of the National Football League is leaving.

Matthew Berry, the face of ESPN's fantasy football coverage, announced on Monday that he's departing the network.

"So… some personal news: This is my last week at ESPN," he wrote.

It's pretty stunning news. Berry has been at ESPN for 15-plus years and he's incredibly successful.

Berry and ESPN reportedly parted ways following contract renewal talks.

ESPN's NFL coverage will certainly look different moving forward without Berry.

Best of luck with your future endeavors, Matthew. ESPN will certainly miss him.