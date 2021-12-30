Sports Media World Reacts To The Roger Goodell News

Next Monday, the ninth episode of ESPN’s Manningcast will air. Eli and Peyton will cover an AFC North matchup between the Browns and Steelers.

Every episode of Manningcast this season has featured a star-studded lineup of guests. On Thursday, Omaha Productions provided an update on the Manning brothers’ guest list for Week 17.

It turns out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be on Manningcast to discuss a series of topics, including the Browns-Steelers game.

“Joining Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli on Jan. 3… Roger Goodell,” Omaha Productions announced on Twitter.

The reactions to this announcement were pretty great to say the least.

“This has to be for the manningCast curse…right?……RIGHT,” a fan tweeted.

This has to be for the manningCast curse…right?……RIGHT? https://t.co/Gst7WzbvUn — RIP RemDawg + Lockout SZN (@plswinbeantown) December 30, 2021

“Really hoping they just bash him for a quarters worth of football,” another fan tweeted.

Really hoping they just bash him for a quarters worth of football. https://t.co/bPOSbhbDRA — Elliott Rountree (@RountreeElliott) December 30, 2021

“Here is hoping there are some horrible calls, so that one of them can say he Commish… how was that called/not called,” a third fan said.

Here is hoping there are some horrible calls, so that one of them can say he Commish… how the f was that called/not called… https://t.co/b1lRQFsN7x — allthings18 (@ALLTHINGS18) December 30, 2021

Omaha Productions has not yet announced when Goodell will appear on ManningCast. An update on his appearance should surface as Monday’s game gets closer.

Nonetheless, it’ll be interesting to see how Goodell’s appearance on Manningcast goes.