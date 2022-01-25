The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports Media World Reacts To The Al Michaels News

Longtime NBC announcer Al Michaels.BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, media insider Andrew Marchand had a significant report on veteran play-by-play man Al Michaels.

According to Marchand, ESPN is reportedly making a run at the NBC star. Marchand noted Michaels is also speaking with Amazon about its Thursday night games, but the Worldwide Leader is making an effort to thwart that signing.

ESPN/ABC has struggled to nail down its broadcast team for Monday Night Football ever since Michaels left. Could he make a return?

One fan highlighted Michaels’ age and the fact ESPN would be looking for a new replacement in the near future.

“As Andrew mentions, the issue with this is he’s 77. Is he better than Steve Levy? Yes. But does this just create another vacancy in a few years for an ever changing booth? Yup,” he said.

Other fans are surprised that ESPN might finally make a good decision for its Monday Night Football broadcasts.

“ESPN making a savvy talent decision? the fan asked.

Others think NBC would be making a big mistake in allowing Michaels to walk away.

“NBC will regret getting rid of him,” the fan said.

Fans seem to be on board with ESPN’s potential move.

“Oh yeah now we’re talking,” one fan said.

It remains to be seen if Michaels would take the job at ESPN. If he does, who would be his broadcast partner?

Let the speculation begin.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.