Sports World Not Happy With ESPN's Decision Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

The sports world - well, New York Knicks fans, at least - is not happy with ESPN's decision on Sunday.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Game was airing on both ESPN and ABC on Sunday afternoon. The New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game was scheduled to start on ESPN, but the Pro Bowl was running late.

So, ESPN had to push the Knicks game to ESPN News.

This did not sit well with fans.

"Basketball game is on ESPN News, for those interested in watching something that actually matters. God I hate that stupid network so, so much. Bring back the NBA on NBC. NOW," one fan wrote.

"I don’t have ESPN News. I will quite literally never forgive ESPN for this," one fan added.

"Turn to ESPN news for the Knicks game…. Or you may just wanna watch flag football, may be better for your health," one fan added.

The Pro Bowl Game is over now, with the NFC topping the AFC, so Knicks fans can breathe easy.