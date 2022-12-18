Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Fox Sports Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made.

The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach 1 p.m. E.T.

If that happens, what will FOX do?

According to the network, the World Cup Final championship celebration ceremony will be shown on Fox Sports 1.

Fans are not happy.

"In the event the FIFA World Cup trophy ceremony happens near or after 1PM ET, live coverage of the trophy celebration will shift to FS1 as the NFL kicks off on FOX," they tweeted.

"The most fitting end possible for Fox's World Cup coverage in 2022," one fan wrote.

"You’re really gonna do this so we can watch Justin Fields underthrow his receivers by 30 yards," one fan added.

"The cherry on top for the most embarrassing coverage of a World Cup ever," another fan wrote.

"Hahaha. That’s why I’d rather watch on Telemundo or Universo. Fox is trasssshhhhh," one fan added.

Should FOX stick with the World Cup coverage or go to the NFL games at 1 p.m. E.T.?