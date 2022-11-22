Sports World Praying For Troy Aikman's Family
Troy Aikman is back on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening, a week after sharing some tough personal news.
Last week, Aikman revealed that his mother had passed away.
The former Dallas Cowboys star's mother, Charlyn Aikman, died at the age of 80.
"She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said during last week's game.
Monday night's game will likely be an emotional one for the Hall of Fame quarterback, as well.
The sports world continues to pray for Aikman's family as he deals with the loss of his mother.
"My Condolences for your Mother Mr. T. Aikman. I'm So Sorry For The Loss. Prayer's Heading Your Way God Bless your Family," one fan wrote.
"Thoughts and Prayers for Troy Aikman the World's Best QB Ever Who Just Lost His Mom Who Lived With Him," one fan added.
"Sending prayers to the family so sorry for your loss Troy Aikman," one fan added.
"My condolences @TroyAikman in the passing of your mother. My prayers for you," one fan added.
"It’s a sad situation for Troy, I know exactly what he’s feeling I lost my mom in 1998, I was much younger than Troy but it hurts no matter how old you are. I and my family send our condolences," one fan added.
Our thoughts continue to be with Aikman's family.