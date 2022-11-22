Sports World Praying For Troy Aikman's Family

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman is back on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening, a week after sharing some tough personal news.

Last week, Aikman revealed that his mother had passed away.

The former Dallas Cowboys star's mother, Charlyn Aikman, died at the age of 80.

"She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said during last week's game.

Monday night's game will likely be an emotional one for the Hall of Fame quarterback, as well.

The sports world continues to pray for Aikman's family as he deals with the loss of his mother.

"My Condolences for your Mother Mr. T. Aikman. I'm So Sorry For The Loss. Prayer's Heading Your Way God Bless your Family," one fan wrote.

"Thoughts and Prayers for Troy Aikman the World's Best QB Ever Who Just Lost His Mom Who Lived With Him," one fan added.

"Sending prayers to the family so sorry for your loss Troy Aikman," one fan added.

"My condolences @TroyAikman in the passing of your mother. My prayers for you," one fan added.

"It’s a sad situation for Troy, I know exactly what he’s feeling I lost my mom in 1998, I was much younger than Troy but it hurts no matter how old you are. I and my family send our condolences," one fan added.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews meet before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Our thoughts continue to be with Aikman's family.