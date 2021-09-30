Sports World Reacts To Super Bowl Halftime Announcement

On paper, the NFL has lined up a pretty star-studded group for the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI in California this coming February.

This afternoon, it was announced that Dr. Dre would be headlining the event, alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. That lineup has 43 Grammy Awards and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums combined.

Additionally, Dre, Snoop and Kendrick are all from Los Angeles, where the Super Bowl will be held. SoFi Stadium, which is located in Inglewood, will host the game for the first time ever.

Not surprisingly, this announcement has drawn rave reviews from all over the sports world.

Super Bowl halftime shows are usually overrated and don’t often prove to be all that entertaining. This group has potential to be awesome though.

What do you think of this year’s Super Bowl halftime lineup?