Sports World Reacts To Big Donald Trump Decision

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Twitter is getting its most controversial figure back.

Former United States president Donald Trump, who consistently went viral during his time leading the country, is being reinstated to Twitter.

Elon Musk announced the news on Sunday afternoon.

"BREAKING: Elon Musk said he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," the Associated Press reported.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has already reacted to the decision.

"Smart marketing move for @twitter. Now everyone comes to see what trump does. Awful for trump. The pressure is on him to entertain. Tweets hit different as the President vs now being TFG," he tweeted.

Not everyone is happy, though.

The former United States president has a history of hot sports takes on Twitter.

Is bringing Trump back onto the platform a good or bad idea by Twitter?