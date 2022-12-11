Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Flight Details

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Details of Brittney Griner's flight home have emerged.

According to a U.S. government official, Griner was as respectful as it gets during her flight back from Russia.

"On her flight home from Russia, Brittney Griner introduced herself to every member of the flight crew, according to an interview Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens gave on CNN," ESPN reported on Sunday.

Griner was flown home from Russia on Thursday, after being imprisoned in the country on drug charges.

The flight crew was very impressed.

"I was left with the impression this is an intelligent, passionate, compassionate, humble, interesting person, a patriotic person," Carstens said. "But above all, authentic. I hate the fact that I had to meet her in this manner, but I actually felt blessed having had a chance to get to know her."

Sports fans are impressed, too.

"Hopefully now she’ll have a renewed feeling about having freedoms that one doesn’t get in other countries," one fan wrote.

"Awesome to have her back. Now we should get the marine out too," one fan added.

"Normally I get on ESPN about reporting 'mundane' facts but in light of the World of 'Probably' that we live in.. reporting this is okay. We don't have to speculate if she was appreciative. She was. Let's not act like folks wouldn't say she wasn't.." one fan added.

Welcome home, Brittney.