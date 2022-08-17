Sports World Reacts To Christmas Day Games Schedule

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown run with David Bakhtiari #69 in the 2nd quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Usually, basketball is the main attraction on Christmas Day. This year, however, sports fans will have the chance to watch NBA and NFL games on Dec. 25.

The action kicks off at noon ET when the New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers.

At 1 p.m. ET, the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins will kick off what should be an exciting matchup.

The second NBA game on the Christmas Day schedule features the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. This Western Conference showdown will tip off at 2:30 p.m, ET.

Once the Packers-Dolphins game is over, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. It'll be fun to watch Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford match score for score.

While the Broncos and Rams clash in Los Angeles, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will battle in TD Garden. That game will tip off at 5 p.m. ET. The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will then tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

The final NFL game on the Christmas Day schedule involves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals. These two NFC squads will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Last but not least, the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will meet at 10:15 p.m ET.

Let's just say this Christmas will go down in history for sports fans.

The ratings for the NBA and NFL should be massive this holiday season.

Which game on the Christmas Day schedule are you most excited for?