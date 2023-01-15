Sports World Reacts To Donald Trump Course Announcement

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JUNE 25: Presumptive Republican nominee for US president Donald Trump visits Trump International Golf Links on June 25, 2016 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The US presidential hopeful was in Scotland for the reopening of the refurbished Open venue golf resort Trump Turnberry which has undergone an eight month refurbishment as part of an investment thought to be worth in the region of two hundred million pounds. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A golf course owned by former United States president Donald Trump is set to host a prominent tournament.

The golf course owned by Donald Trump will be hosting an event from the Legends Tour.

The Staysure Seniors Championship on the over-50s circuit will be held at Trump International Golf Links, located north of Scotland, later this year.

While Trump is an obviously controversial figure, his course is believed to be a great one.

"Fantastic venue. Class!" one fan wrote.

"Absolutely amazing course," one fan wrote.

"Spectacular track," one fan added.

"Gets a bad rep because it’s Trump but this is a world class facility and the course is one of the best in the UK," another fan added.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump walks off Marine One, on the South Lawn of the White House on July 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump golfed with former NFL quarterback great Brett Favre over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The tournament is set to be held at the course from Aug. 25 to 27.