Sports World Reacts To Donald Trump Course Announcement
A golf course owned by former United States president Donald Trump is set to host a prominent tournament.
The golf course owned by Donald Trump will be hosting an event from the Legends Tour.
The Staysure Seniors Championship on the over-50s circuit will be held at Trump International Golf Links, located north of Scotland, later this year.
While Trump is an obviously controversial figure, his course is believed to be a great one.
"Fantastic venue. Class!" one fan wrote.
"Absolutely amazing course," one fan wrote.
"Spectacular track," one fan added.
"Gets a bad rep because it’s Trump but this is a world class facility and the course is one of the best in the UK," another fan added.
The tournament is set to be held at the course from Aug. 25 to 27.