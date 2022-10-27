Sports World Reacts To Eli Manning Coaching News

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after being sacked by the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Eli Manning has spent some time coaching his daughter's youth basketball team, but once annoying parents got involved, he was out.

The legendary NFL quarterback told Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday night that he had to stop coaching his oldest daughter's team.

Manning revealed that he coached her team for a couple of years, but once he got an email from a parent complaining about playing time and play design, he was out.

"Eli was set as the head coach for his daughter's basketball team, UNTIL he got his first email from a parent complaining," Omaha Productions revealed.

We don't blame Eli - the parents are the worst part of youth sports.

"Legend," one fan said of Eli.

"Eli Manning for Nets coach," another fan joked.

"What does he know about basketball anyway. His rings are for football - just saying," another fan said.

Manning actually played basketball growing up, as he didn't play tackle football until the eighth grade.

But youth coaching clearly isn't for him, at least once the kids are old enough to have the parents complaining about something.