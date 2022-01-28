Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews’ Comment About Troy Aikman

The NFL offseason kicked off for most of the league’s teams by now and will be in full swing in just a few weeks.

NFL teams won’t be the only ones making adjustments heading into the new season, though. Several familiar faces in the broadcasting world could be moving to new teams as well.

Over the past few days, Troy Aikman’s name has popped up as one of those who could be on the move. Amazon is reportedly interested in having him on its Thursday night broadcasts.

Other networks will likely be on the hunt for Aikman this offseason too. With that in mind, Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews made it clear she’s not ready for Aikman to leave the network just yet.

“Same,” she said in a quote-tweet of a New York Post article that said, “Joe Buck doesn’t want ‘best friend’ Troy Aikman to leave Fox.”

Fans reacted to Andrews’ comments, with most saying they want the three-person team to stick together moving forward.

“Best trio in sports,” one fan said.

“I don’t either! You 3 are a great team!” said another fan.

Of course, the replies wouldn’t be complete without a negative comment or two. One fan wants the network to move on from Joe Buck.

“Pretty sure it’s Joe that people want out, not Troy,” the fan said.

Will Aikman take his talents elsewhere?