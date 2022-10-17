Sports World Reacts To Herschel Walker Donation News

GWINNETT, GA - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker speaks to media at a campaign event on September 9, 2022 in Gwinnett, Georgia. Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is running against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock for November's election.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Megan Varner/Getty Images

Herschel Walker has been a divisive candidate for U.S. Senate, though the former NFL running back is getting some support from a prominent sports owner.

The former NFL and college football star has been receiving donations from San Francisco Giants owner Charles B. Johnson.

"Charles B. Johnson, the San Francisco Giants ’ largest shareholder, has made a series of political donations in support of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, a candidate who has in the past made unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election," the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Good reason to stop going to Giants games!" one fan wrote.

"As a general rule, US sports team owners are incredibly conservative. Rich people have the money to buy teams, and rich people are strongly conservative," another fan wondered.

"This is almost as bad as when SF Giants third-baseman Conor Gillaspie homered off of Jerurys Familia to send the Mets packing in the 2016 wildcard game," another fan wrote.

Walker is currently running for a U.S. Senate seat out of the state of Georgia.