Sports World Reacts To New Herschel Walker Scandal

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Another day, another Herschel Walker scandal.

On Tuesday, Business Insider reported on Walker's charity involvement - or, rather, lack thereof. According to the report, the charities that Walker has partnered with "appear to have engaged in little, if any, charitable activity.”

One charity in particular is under the microscope.

“There is no evidence Livio Cares engaged in philanthropic activities. While Livio claimed its foundation provided ‘time and financial resources’ to organizations for children, an Insider analysis of Livio Cares’ federal tax documents offered no evidence that the group received or provided charitable donations.”

Another charity Walker is involved in, VMP Nutrition Foundation in Forth Worth, Texas, claims to have promised to nourish 150,000 children in Detroit. However, it's unclear if that ever happened.

Fans aren't too surprised.

"Another grifter," one fan wrote.

"Grifters gonna grift, liars gonna lie. Let’s end this embarrassment tomorrow, Georgia — once and for all," another fan wrote.

"Herschel Walker is a liar. He’s ripped off our veterans, lied about giving to charity, and pretended to be in law enforcement. And his violent and disturbing conduct just makes it all worse. We must defeat him on December 6," another fan wrote on social media.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night event on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back, faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in today’s general election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Walker is heading for a runoff election against his opponent, Raphael Warnock, on Tuesday.

It should be interesting.