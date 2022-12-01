Sports World Reacts To Question For Herschel Walker

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Herschel Walker is not the first former professional athlete to make a run in the political arena.

While there have been several, few, if any, have been more successful than Bill Bradley.

The former professional basketball player turned U.S. Senator even ran for a presidential nomination in 2000, losing out to Al Gore.

It wouldn't be surprising if Walker attempts to do the same. However, Bradley does not appear to be sold on Walker's campaign or political future.

“I’ve seen plenty of people make mistakes. I haven’t seen anybody make as many mistakes," Bradley said of Walker.

Bradley even has some questions for Walker.

“What committee do you want to be on? Why?”

The sports world has taken to social media to weigh in on the question.

"Knick legend, Jersey guy, John McPhee book subject, early proponent of universal health care. Obviously I will read anything about Bill Bradley," one fan wrote.

"You don't have to care at all about sports or know much about Bradley (I know zero about him) but this was a very fascinating interview about Bradley's transformation from athlete to Senator, about whether Walker is willing to put in the same work, etc," one fan added.

"Last week, after Bradley and I spoke, I emailed Walker’s communications director, Will Kiley, with a single question: “What committees would Herschel Walker like to be on if he is elected senator?” I have not heard back," another fan wrote.

Walker, one of the best college football running backs ever, is heading for a runoff election against Raphael Warnock in December.

It will be an interesting one.