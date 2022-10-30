Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Salary News
Stephen A. Smith believes he's underpaid.
While the ESPN personality reportedly makes roughly $8 million/year at the network, Smith believes he deserves more.
"We are still Black in this country. We don’t trust this country in terms of meritocracy always. We know the bottom line is that just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to White counterparts," Smith said.
"And so when you look at it from that perspective, and of course people look at me, I’m not talking about me even though, I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television what they get paid, but that’s a subject for another day. I ain’t apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid. Having said all of that, it ain’t about me."
Smith is probably the most valuable figure at ESPN, but is he underpaid?
"8 Million a year to yell , be loud and have hot takes in sports. Amazing," one fan wrote.
Smith reportedly earns up to $4 million in other salary, so his total production could be close to $12 million.
"I can’t even wrap my head around someone making $8 million/year complaining about being underpaid. Maybe Stephen A.’s lack of humility and for many, off putting personality have more to do with it," one fan added.
Is the prominent ESPN figure underpaid?