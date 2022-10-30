Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Salary News

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith believes he's underpaid.

While the ESPN personality reportedly makes roughly $8 million/year at the network, Smith believes he deserves more.

"We are still Black in this country. We don’t trust this country in terms of meritocracy always. We know the bottom line is that just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to White counterparts," Smith said.

"And so when you look at it from that perspective, and of course people look at me, I’m not talking about me even though, I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television what they get paid, but that’s a subject for another day. I ain’t apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid. Having said all of that, it ain’t about me."

Smith is probably the most valuable figure at ESPN, but is he underpaid?

"8 Million a year to yell , be loud and have hot takes in sports. Amazing," one fan wrote.

Smith reportedly earns up to $4 million in other salary, so his total production could be close to $12 million.

"I can’t even wrap my head around someone making $8 million/year complaining about being underpaid. Maybe Stephen A.’s lack of humility and for many, off putting personality have more to do with it," one fan added.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless attend the The Paley Center for Media 2014 Spring Benefit Dinner at 583 Park Avenue on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic) Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Is the prominent ESPN figure underpaid?