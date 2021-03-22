Sports World Reacts To The 2021 NFL Draft News

After the 2020 NFL Draft was done from the comfort and safety of everyone’s homes, the 2021 NFL Draft will be live in front of an audience once again. And as of today, we know where the draft will be held.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the 2021 NFL Draft will be held in the city of Cleveland. It will be the first time that the event has been held in the home of the Browns.

But despite being in-person once again, some of the draft traditions will not be returning. The NFL announced that Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be hugging draft picks as he has with some in the past.

Additionally, most of the events will be held outdoors near Lake Erie. Public health officials will be on-site to ensure safety and any fans in attendance will be required to wear masks or face-coverings.

But even with all of those added hoops to jump though, fans are excited:

Very Erie place for a draft — Trouble 🍍 (@LongDonnSilver) March 22, 2021

i can’t wait to get the vaccine that way i can tailgate the NFL Draft in the Muni Lot — Ivan (@ivancanfield) March 22, 2021

W — Terence Smith Jr #OnePride DETROIT vs EVERYBODY (@TerenceSmithJr) March 22, 2021

It remains to be seen if some of the top NFL prospects will attend the in-person event though. Safety is absolutely paramount and it’s likely that very few of the top prospects will risk coming into close contact on Draft Day. However, the word “large” is being used to describe the event.

NFL says can not yet say how many fans will be at live draft in Cleveland. Still working with local and national authorities on how many can be there safely. But the word "large" is being used to describe the event. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 22, 2021

At the very least, we’re approaching some semblance of a return to normalcy thanks to this plan.

The 2021 NFL Draft is just over a month away. We can’t wait.