The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To The 2021 NFL Draft News

Roger Goodell talking at the NFL draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After the 2020 NFL Draft was done from the comfort and safety of everyone’s homes, the 2021 NFL Draft will be live in front of an audience once again. And as of today, we know where the draft will be held.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the 2021 NFL Draft will be held in the city of Cleveland. It will be the first time that the event has been held in the home of the Browns.

But despite being in-person once again, some of the draft traditions will not be returning. The NFL announced that Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be hugging draft picks as he has with some in the past.

Additionally, most of the events will be held outdoors near Lake Erie. Public health officials will be on-site to ensure safety and any fans in attendance will be required to wear masks or face-coverings.

But even with all of those added hoops to jump though, fans are excited:

It remains to be seen if some of the top NFL prospects will attend the in-person event though. Safety is absolutely paramount and it’s likely that very few of the top prospects will risk coming into close contact on Draft Day. However, the word “large” is being used to describe the event.

At the very least, we’re approaching some semblance of a return to normalcy thanks to this plan.

The 2021 NFL Draft is just over a month away. We can’t wait.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.