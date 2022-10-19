Sports World Reacts To The Herschel Walker Polls News

CARROLLTON, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is seen at a campaign event on October 11, 2022 in Carrollton, Georgia. Walker is running for election against Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

We inch closer and closer to Election Day in early November.

Former college football and NFL star running back Herschel Walker is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia, where he starred as a player.

Walker's campaign has been full of controversial moments, none bigger than the abortion story. The Daily Beast reported that Walker, who is strongly pro-life as a candidate, paid for one of his partners to get an abortion. Walker has denied the story and threatened a lawsuit.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Walker's abortion controversy has cost him a bit in the polls.

"New polling data suggests that Herschel Walker's abortion controversy may have cost him *some* support so far in the Georgia Senate race," they report.

Will it cost him the election, though?

"Shows the hypocrisy in the the GOP," one fan wrote.

"As a Georgia voter, I can not understand how anyone would vote for Walker. If you're a republican. There are other names on the ballot if you can't vote for Warnock, but Walker is a disaster and can not be allowed to win. I will be voting for Warnock, though this shocks no one," one fan added.

"Polls are opinions. They are not facts," another fan wrote.

"Abortion should not be the reason people don't vote for Walker. The fact that he lied about it and he is not qualified for ANY government job should be the reason no one votes for Walker," one fan added.

Election Day can't come soon enough.