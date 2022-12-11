Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Jemele Hill Update
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill published a memoir earlier this year. Unfortunately, the book sales numbers are reportedly not great.
According to Outkick, Hill has sold a little more than 5,000 copies so far.
“'Uphill' has sold just 5,034 copies since its October 25 release, according to publisher data.
The sales for the memoir are on par with self-published cookbooks from aspiring authors who write as a side hustle, and Hill is a seasoned full-time journalist," Outkick reported on Sunday afternoon.
Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in.
"To be fair, that is 5001 copies more than mine has sold, but I haven't gotten done with chapter 2 yet," one fan wrote.
"I can't believe 5000 people actually bought it. Would love to see an audit of sales," another fan wrote.
"I wonder how much she was paid. Book advances seem to be the new payment for services to the cabal. Jemele Hill wrote a book no one wanted to read. How could a publisher not know that was going to happen? Do they not have any market analysis?? Does publisher have shareholders?" one fan added.
Hill has been largely successful in sports media, but not everyone can be a best selling author.