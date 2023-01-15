Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's post-divorce life could be going better, it seems.

According to reports, the money Brady and Bundchen invested in FTX, the crypto company, could be all gone.

"Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are set for a wipeout from FTX's implosion," Bloomberg tweeted earlier this week.

Yikes.

From the report:

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and star NFL quarterback Tom Brady are among those sharing in the pain of FTX Group’s sudden implosion.

Brady, formerly a prominent FTX booster, owns more than 1.1 million common shares of FTX Trading, bankruptcy court documents show. His ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, has more than 680,000 shares in the same entity.

That's unfortunate.

"aw shucks," one fan wrote.

"lol, classic. cheaters never win. always look for easy way," one fan added.

"Dumb money?" another fan wrote.

Brady has been winning a lot on the field, but he's been doing some losing off of it lately.