Sports World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wrestling Appearance

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer made a surprise appearance during All Elite Wrestling’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view on Sunday night.

Meyer, who’s getting ready for his first season as the Jaguars head coach, was accompanied by assistant coach Charlie Strong during the main event.

Two wrestlers, Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman, came into Meyer’s office at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jaguars and AEW share an owner in the Khan family.

The sports world was loving Meyer’s appearance on Sunday night.

“I think that we have the same boss, who was probably like, ‘Come do this,’ ” Jericho told the media on Sunday evening.

Meyer tweeted about his appearance following Sunday night’s show.

“The more you can do,” he wrote. “I think that is the saying us coaches use. We had a good laugh watching this scene play back.”

The more you can do 🤷🤷 — I think that is the saying us coaches use. We had a good laugh watching this scene play back. #StadiumStampede pic.twitter.com/1wu9v9e2X7 — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) May 31, 2021

The crowd in Jacksonville was loving his appearance, as well.

The crowd came apart for the Urban Meyer cameo — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 31, 2021

Urban Meyer and Charlie Strong are now pro wrestling canon for AEW. pic.twitter.com/p4GSexWTVp — Chris Vannini 💉💉 (@ChrisVannini) May 31, 2021

Jericho says Urban Meyer was awesome to work with for Stadium Stampede. #AEW #DoubleOrNothing #Jaguars — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 31, 2021

Meyer, 56, has been making a lot of firsts this year. He became the Jaguars head coach earlier in 2021, making the jump to the NFL after decades in college.

Jacksonville is scheduled to open the 2021 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against Houston.

This is probably the last wrestling appearance Meyer will make before the season, but it certainly was a fun one.