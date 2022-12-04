Stanford, Longtime NFL Coach Have Mutual Interest

PALO ALTO, CA - OCTOBER 25: Stanford Stadium awaits the next game after the Stanford Cardinal defeated the Oregon State Beavers 38-14 on October 25, 2014 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Stanford Cardinal are in need of a new head coach, following David Shaw's surprise resignation last week.

According to a report, there is mutual interest between Stanford an and a longtime NFL assistant coach.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who coached at Stanford before making the jump to the NFL, reportedly has interest in the job.

Stanford is believed to have interest in Roman, too.

"#Stanford is interested in #Ravens OC Greg Roman to be its next HC and the interest is believed to be mutual. Could one of the NFL’s most respected assistants be headed back to college?" Ian Rapoport reported.

Roman has been coaching in the NFL since last decade. He began his NFL career with the 49ers, before coaching the Bills and the Ravens.

He's one of the NFL's most respected offensive coordinators, but he might be on the verge of heading back to the college level.