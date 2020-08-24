Star CFL Quarterback Might Be Coming To The NFL

After three successful seasons with the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts, McLeod Bethel-Thompson wants to give his NFL career another shot.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bethel-Thompson has opted out of his CFL contract. Per the report, he offers a veteran presence who can “learn a system quickly”.

Bethel-Thompson completed 68-percent of his passes while throwing for 4,024 yards and 26 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 18 games. Those numbers could translate solidly to the NFL in the right system.

Playing quarterback in the CFL is no barrier to NFL entry of course. Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon, and Pro Bowlers Doug Flutie, Joe Theismann and Jeff Garcia all plied their trade in Canada before becoming NFL stars.

QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who led the CFL in most passing categories last year for the @TorontoArgos, is opting out and hopes to be back in the NFL, source said. An intriguing veteran who can learn a system quickly, now has plenty of snaps. This is him: https://t.co/fC0fj8BvyY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2020

McLeod Bethel-Thompson played college at UCLA and Sacramento State. He stated his career with the Bruins, appearing in five games before leaving to join the Hornets.

In three seasons with the Hornets, Bethel-Thompson completed 113 of 197 passes for 1,322 yards and seven touchdowns.

After three seasons with at Sacramento State, Bethel-Thompson pursued an NFL career. But he bounced around NFL nine practice squads and never saw the field.

The CFL is where Bethel-Thompson has revitalized his career. Over the last two years he’s put up rock solid numbers. And at 32 years of age, he still has a few years left in his physical prime.

Will McLeod Bethel-Thompson land a spot on an NFL roster before the 2020 season?