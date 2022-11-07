Star NFL Quarterback Hints At Messy Situation After Loss

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Things are not going well in Raider Land these days.

Las Vegas fell to Jacksonville on Sunday, 27-20. The Raiders blew a 17-point lead to the Jaguars.

Following the game, star quarterback Derek Carr hinted at wanting to go off on the team's situation.

However, Carr chose to keep his mouth shut - kind of - while speaking to the media.

“You know, I think there is a lot I want to say, you know? But if I’m honest, I don’t need to say it here,” Carr said. “There are things that will be said. There will be things that need to be addressed and all these things. But I think as [a] whole, the urgency part of it, after 30 minutes of football, we have to learn that the game is not over.

“I feel like I’ve been in this situation a lot where new coaches or this or that and you have to teach the new guys like this is how we do it and this is the mentality. That gets tiring, but at the same time, it’s my job. There is some of that. I’ll say that right now for those things. But there are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”

That's pretty cryptic, right?

It'll be interesting to see how things transpire for the Raiders as we move forward.