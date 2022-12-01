Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Wishes He Would Not Play
Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has dealt with some injuries and some concussion protocols throughout the 2022 regular season.
Stafford has not been ruled out for the rest of the season, but with the Rams struggling and likely out of playoff contention, many wish that he would just sit out and heal up.
The wife of the Rams quarterback is in that camp.
Kelly Stafford, the wife of the NFL star, not-so-subtly hinted that she wishes her husband wouldn't play the rest of the way.
“If it was up to me, you guys know how I would feel,” Kelly said on her podcast. “But it’s not up to me. It’s my husband and what he’s worked for. I love that he’s a competitor, I love that he wants to be out there.”
It's a delicate balance, of course.
Matthew Stafford competitiveness and drive to play is admirable. However, at the same time, sometimes you have to do what's best for your future (and your health).
No one would blame the Rams quarterback for sitting out the rest of the way.