Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Wishes He Would Not Play

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 14, 2021 Fans are in the stands during the Rams vs. Chargers game at SoFi Stadium Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has dealt with some injuries and some concussion protocols throughout the 2022 regular season.

Stafford has not been ruled out for the rest of the season, but with the Rams struggling and likely out of playoff contention, many wish that he would just sit out and heal up.

The wife of the Rams quarterback is in that camp.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of the NFL star, not-so-subtly hinted that she wishes her husband wouldn't play the rest of the way.

“If it was up to me, you guys know how I would feel,” Kelly said on her podcast. “But it’s not up to me. It’s my husband and what he’s worked for. I love that he’s a competitor, I love that he wants to be out there.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It's a delicate balance, of course.

Matthew Stafford competitiveness and drive to play is admirable. However, at the same time, sometimes you have to do what's best for your future (and your health).

No one would blame the Rams quarterback for sitting out the rest of the way.