State Of Mississippi Has New Demand For Brett Favre

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Mississippi Department of Human Services altered its demands against Brett Favre in a lawsuit seeking repayment for misused welfare money.

Per Emily Wagster Pettus of the Associated Press, the department pulled its $1.1 million demand, confirming Favre paid back that money received from an unfulfilled agreement to make public speeches for a nonprofit group. However, they're instead pursuing up to $5 million from the former quarterback, who used state welfare funds to build a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Previous documents in the lawsuit revealed text messages showing Favre improperly used money intended for some of the country's poorest people on a new arena at his alma mater, where his daughter played volleyball. But the department didn't seek repayment for those funds until Monday.

Monday's new filing said Favre "possibly recorded a single twenty-second radio advertisement" as part of his $1.1 million agreement with the Mississippi Community Education Center. He repaid that amount to the state, but auditor Shad White said last week that Favre still owes over $200,000 in interest.

The filing claims he "orchestrated" the misuse of $5 million in TANF money for the Mississippi Community Education Center to pay for the volleyball facility.

Favre's attorney, Eric Herschmann, called the recent demands "baseless," claiming Favre has no liability as a private citizen when then-Gov. Phil Bryant and other state officials approved the payment to Southern Mississippi.

A judge hasn't acted on Herschmann's recent request to remove Favre from the lawsuit.